Dolores J. (Mautino) Ewing, 94, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born June 26, 1926, to her parents, Joseph and Erminia Annoni Mautino, and had been a longtime resident of the Valley. Mrs. Ewing graduated from Springdale High School and later worked as an executive secretary for the former Harmarville Rehabilitation Center, where she eventually retired after 25 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Springdale. Dolores enjoyed sitting on her porch with her dog Max and talking to the neighbors, traveling to Myrtle Beach for vacation with her family, gardening and tending to her roses and watching her Pittsburgh Pirates. Her family and grandchildren were always the most important in her life, and she will be sadly missed by all. Surviving her are her son, Robert (Johanna) Ewing, of Bethel Park; daughter, Bethann (Matt) Heakins, of Lower Burrell; brother, Eugene (Jo Ellen) Mautino, of Cheswick; grandchildren, Robert (Chelsea) Ewing, Jacob, Joel and Lauren; her faithful canine, Max; as well as nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Zastawniak, and nephew, Kenneth Zastawniak. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Springdale. Everyone is asked to follow CDC guidelines, and masks are required. Arrangements are by CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE/CHESWICK FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Animal Protectors or West Deer Animal Shelter. Special thanks to everyone at Concordia at Ridgewood Place for taking such great care of mom. Please sign her guestbook at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
