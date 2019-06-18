Dolores Jean Bowser Peterson, 89, of Washington Township, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at West Haven Manor in Apollo. She was born Saturday, March 22, 1930, in Ford City, the daughter of the late Clayton H. and Wilma M. Vause Bowser. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, doing crafts, collecting sea shells, music, her trips to the Outer Banks and her stays in Fort Myers, Fla., in the winter. She was a member of the Hebron Lutheran Church in Leechburg. Before her retirement, she was an office clerk in the accounting department of Eljer Manufacturing in Ford City for 35 years. She is survived by her sisters, Rosemarie Smith, of Newton Falls, Ohio, and Kaye Ann Verner, of Leechburg ; her brother in-law, William Peterson and his wife, Kathy, of Apollo; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved as her own. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jack Robert Peterson; her brother, Richard H. Stull; and her stepfather, Frank H. Stull, who raised her.

Family will receive friends from 2 until time of services at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Ryan Pusch officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , Laurel Mountains Chapter, 1011 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.