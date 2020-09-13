Dolores "Dee" Klysz, 78, of Cheswick, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. She was born June 7, 1942, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Mildred Panza and John Lopes. Dee retired from Glenshaw Glass, where she was employed from 1966 to 2000. She was preceded in death by her beloved companion, William "Bill" Negley, in 2018. She is survived by her sister, Mari (Toni) Montgomery; niece, Amanda Dougherty; great-grandniece, Brooklynne Dougherty; and great-grandnephews, Cayesen Dougherty and Davvin Smith. Burial will remain private in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.