Dolores L. "Dee Dee" Eberle, 88, of Allegheny Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. Dolores was born in Logans Ferry Heights on Aug. 2, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Helen (Kiaski) and Joseph Constant. Dee Dee was the widow of Ralph Eberle, who passed in 2013. She graduated from Plum Township High School in 1949 and attended business school. She worked for many years as an executive secretary at Westinghouse Corp. in Cheswick. Dee Dee was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Freeport. Dee Dee was an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family and spending time in Ocean City, N.J., with family. She loved attending the Constant Family Reunion and was the keeper of the family photo album. She enjoyed cottage time at Conneaut Lake. She loved having meals with her family and dining out as well. Dolores is survived by three sons, Ralph F. and Pam Eberle, Richard W. and Deann Eberle and Robert O. Eberle; her daughter, Jill E. Eberle and Donald Williams, with whom she recently made her home; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Philip Constant; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded by her daughter-in-law, Kathie Eberle; three brothers, Conrad, Patrick and Rege Constant; and three sisters-in-law, Kay, Bernadette and Debbie. She was also preceded by her beloved four-legged companion, Rudy.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. A parting prayer service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. Burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Area Library Association, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
