Dolores L. "Honey" Giesler, 81, of Sarver, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home. Born May 29, 1937, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Charles E. Lincoln and Lillie C. Kennedy Lincoln. Honey had worked at the Pullman Standard Credit Union. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, in Cabot, the Sarver Vets and the White Star Club. She enjoyed country music, gambling, was an avid Steelers fan and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Wayne (Toni) Giesler Jr., of Fenelton, Penny K. (Denny) Bacher, of Cabot, Heidi D. Bringenberg, of Freeport, and Cody C. (Stacy) Giesler, of Aliquippa; four brothers, Paul (Betty) Lincoln, of Tarentum, Jack (Della) Lincoln, of Butler, Wayne (Helen) Lincoln, of Butler, and Bob (Terri) Lincoln, of Bairdsford; her sister, Joan (Jim) Adamik, of Tarentum; six grandchildren, Kelly (Rick) Kimsey, Kayla (Jeremy) Gugino, Dakota (Shane) McNair, Tanner Bringenberg, Kamryn Giesler and Zach Giesler; four great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Emery Gugino and Marley and Lennon Kimsey. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Giesler, Oct. 25, 2010; one brother, Charles Lincoln; one sister, Ann Moore; one granddaughter, Megan Dietz; and one great-granddaughter, Lillie Kimsey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, in the St. Luke Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Ben Berteau officiating. Everyone is to meet at the church. Interment will follow in St. Luke Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke Lutheran Church or St. Jude Hospital.