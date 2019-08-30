|
Dolores L. Vassar, 78, of Washington Township, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospice, Natrona Heights. She was born Feb. 23, 1941, in Russellton, to the late William and Caroline Smutek, and has been a resident of Washington Township for the past 45 years after previously residing in Lower Burrell. She enjoyed gardening, horses, golden retrievers, feeding birds and she was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Paul J. Vassar; two brothers, Joseph (Mary Ellen) Smutek, of Penn Hills, and Edward (Jamie) Smutek, of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Marge Vassar; brothers-in-law, David (Sandy) Vassar and Henry Vassar; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Sue Simon and Julie Grooms; and nephew, David Vassar.
Private funeral services with the Rev. Harold Mele officiating are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019