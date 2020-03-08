Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
Dolores L. Zambotti


1928 - 2020
Dolores L. Zambotti Obituary
Dolores L. "Dolly" Zambotti, 92, of East Vandergrift, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in UPMC East Monroeville. Born March 2, 1928, in East Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Michael Richard and Anna Helen Maikut Stefanik. She had been employed by the former Gardner Display Co. in Pittsburgh. A member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in East Vandergrift, where she belonged to the Christian Mothers and had spent many years helping to organize funeral luncheons, she enjoyed gardening, flowers and working with arts and crafts. Survivors include her husband, Frank J. Zambotti Jr., of East Vandergrift; a daughter, Carol A. (Stephen) Jones, of Houston, Texas; two sons, Frank M. (Mary Jo) Zambotti, of Murrysville, and John P. (Carolyn) Zambotti, of Washington Township; four grandchildren, Marie E. Zambotti, Sara J. Zambotti, Michael P. Zambotti and Alexandra J. Zambotti; and two sisters, Beverly E. Zargo, of Lower Burrell, and Patricia A. (John) Remmel, of Mission Viejo, Calif. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael R. Stefanik Jr. At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
