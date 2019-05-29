Dolores M. "Dolly" (Bednar) Demharter, 87, of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born June 10, 1931, in Natrona Heights, to the late Andrew and Anna Chizmar Bednar. Dolly was the former office manager for the Fawn-Frazer Water Authority. She was a member of Holy Martyrs Roman Catholic Church, in Tarentum. Dolly enjoyed knitting, sewing and feeding the birds in her yard. She is survived by her children, Laura A. Petrak, of Brackenridge, Ralph A. (Lesa) Demharter, of Upper Burrell, Donna L. Bertolo, of North Huntingdon, and Jamie N. Demharter, of West Tarentum; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and by her son-in-law, Gene Fundark, of West Tarentum. In addition to her parents, Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Demharter, Feb. 27, 2004; her daughter, Janet M. Fundark; and by her brothers, Larry and Eugene Bednar.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Martyrs Church with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss as celebrant. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dolly may be made to the , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2019