Dolores M. Kapustik
1928 - 2020
Dolores M. Kapustik, 92, of West Deer Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home. She was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Bairdford, to the late John and Stella Squiller. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Stephen Kapustik Jr.; and her son, Stephen Kapustik III. She is survived by her three children, Lori Stephens, Thomas (Gina) Kapustik and Denise (Rob) Dunbar; six grandchildren, Kirstin, Natalie, Amber, and Stephen Kapustik, Robert and Eric Dunbar; and sister, Johanna (John) Grottenthaler. Dolores was preceded in death by her brothers, Monsignor John, Milton E. and Thomas A. Squiller. Dolores was a graduate of West Deer High School, Class of 1946. She was a lifelong member of the former Transfiguration Catholic Church, now Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton. Dolores retired from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, and in her retirement enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the United States with her husband, Steve. Dee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a gracious friend who always put others first. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home. She exuded so much love, generosity and kindness to her family and others along her path of life with her giving heart and welcoming smile. Dolores had an artistic side and enjoyed gardening and drawing for her grandkids. Dolores will be greatly missed by her family. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. All covid-19 restrictions will be followed. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton, with burial next to her husband to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
AUG
25
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish
