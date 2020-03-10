Home

Dolores R. Bowser


1930 - 2020
Dolores R. Bowser Obituary
Dolores Rose (Scopel) Bowser, 89, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday March 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Raised in Culmerville, she graduated from West Deer High School. Dolores enjoyed flower gardening, baking, dancing and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 67 years, Charles Oliver Bowser. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Louis Scopel and Anna (Zubal) Scopel; sisters, Lilian Fyala and Ursula Ambrezewicz; and son-in-law, James Skoda. Survivors include her son, Louis (Lou Ann) Bowser; her daughters, Sharon (Daniel) Bevan, Valerie (Edward) Skoda, Doris Skoda and Adrienne (Ronald) Donatelli; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. The world was truly a better place because of her. She will be deeply missed. A private memorial service is planned. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
