Dolores (Hill) Swigart, 83, of West Deer Township, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born March 4, 1936, in Russellton to the late William H. and Neda (Burke) Hill. Dolores had lived in West Deer all of her life. She was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Denny L. Swigart; sons, Denny L. (Maureen) Swigart Jr., of West Deer, David A. (Jacquelyn) Swigart, of Frazer Township, John S. (Kathy) Swigart, of League City, Texas, and Thomas R. (Julie) Swigart, of New Kensington; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Sherman Hill, of Rural Ridge. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be conducted beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to AHN Health Care at Home Hospice, Attention: Office of Development, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15224. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary