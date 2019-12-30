|
Dolores "Jean" (Capretto) Tallarom, 89, of Vandergrift, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries Skilled Nursing Facility, Cabot. Born Jan. 19, 1930, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Antonio Capretto and Adeline (Recchion) Capretto. Jean was a 1948 graduate of Vandergrift High School and worked as a claims representative for the Pennsylvania Unemployment Office for many years. Jean was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church and its Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She helped with the popular Thursday spaghetti dinner at St. Gertrude from its inception. Jean was a member of a local card club for more than 50 years and enjoyed traveling with her husband, Paul. She was an excellent cook and baker. Jean most loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Tallarom, who passed away Aug. 19, 2006; brothers, Arthur, Armand, Joseph "Migo," Orlando "Arland" and Neil; and her sisters, Mary Margherio, Olga Steri, Elvira Petrarca and Josephine Hollis. Jean is survived by her son, Paul A. (Debby) Tallarom, of Allegheny Township; granddaughters, Lynsey (Mark) Lepkowski, of Saxonburg, Adrienne (Adam) Santanasto, of Oakmont, and Jenna (David) Yanchik, of O'Hara Township; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher and David; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Bishop Morrow Personal Care Home, 118 Park Road, Leechburg, PA 15656; or to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Attn: Development Office, 148 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019