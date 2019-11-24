|
|
Domenic A. Flocker, 99, of New Kensington, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Quality Life Services, Sarver (Fair Winds). He was born June 10, 1920, in Arnold, and was the son of the late Anthony and Rose (Monteleone) Flocker. He graduated from Arnold High School Class of 1938 with honors and attended New Kensington Commercial School, receiving a degree in accounting. He later became a member of the teaching staff. He retired from Allegheny Ludlum after 30 years in the accounting department. He was a lifelong member of Mt. St. Peter Parish in New Kensington. He first served as an altar boy, was church usher for 73 years, on the bowling team, in the Holy Name Society and as a Festa Volunteer. He was a past member of the Arnold Fire Department, Lion's Club and president of The Arnold Alumni Association. He served two terms on the Arnold School Board of Education, 1950-1956, while it was still an independent district. He later moved to New Kensington and was elected to the New Kensington Board of Education for three terms (16 years) from 1967-1983. During his terms, Arnold and New Kensington merged into what is now the New Kensington-Arnold School District. He was a member of the New Kensington Musical Society, Local 630 for more than 60 years and served as the vice president. As a professional drummer, he performed with various local big bands, including Buddy Lee and Johnny Costa. He also served as secretary on the City of New Kensington's Parking Authority. He served with the Army for three years during World War II in the South Pacific and was a member of their Army band. He was married to the late Sue (Alvino) Flocker for 73 years; and is survived by daughter, Monica (Angelo) Bolcato; grandson, Christopher (Christina) Bolcato; and great-grandchildren, Aria, Angelo and Amadeo Bolcato. He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by sisters, Mary Flocker, Nancy (Flocker) DiPalma, Margaret (Flocker) Flynn and Jeanne (Flocker) Baughn; brother, James A. Flocker; nephew, Raymond A. DiPalma; and great-granddaughter, Ava Therese Bolcato. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize and thank the staff members of Quality Life Services, Sarver (Fair Winds) and Three Rivers Hospice for their kindness and exceptional care.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in Grennwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary, Queen of Apostles School, New Kensington. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019