Domenick Nicholas Capo, 76, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in his home. He was born Dec. 25, 1942, in New Kensington and was a son of the late Patsy Sr. and Mary Castornia Capo. He was a 1960 graduate of Arnold High School. He was employed by Allegheny Ludlum in the No. 3 Department as a welder. Domenick enjoyed traveling, camping, playing Texas hold 'em and especially spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was a veteran of the Air Force and a member of the American Legion Post 868, Lower Burrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Paul Lindemuth, and a brother, Patsy Capo Jr. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marie Thompson Capo; children, Linda (James) Guggie, Sandy Heasley, Tina (Randy) Torok and Kelli (Bret) Black; a sister, Connie Huth; and 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the funeral home with the Rev. Sharon Waltenbaugh, the Rev. Tom Dugal and the Rev. Vicki South officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with military honors.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019