|
|
Dominic DeBernardi, 94, of Hyde Park, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born May 6, 1925, in Kelly Station, he was a son of the late James and Mary (Papurello) DeBernardi. Dominic proudly served our country with the Coast Division of the Navy during World War II. He attended the University of Pittsburgh, and was a graduate of Penn State University, where he obtained a BS in education. He worked as a self-employed masonry contractor, and was a masonry teacher at Northern Westmoreland Vo-Tech for 20 years, retiring in 1990. After retirement, he dabbled in land development. Dominic's memberships included Christ The King Parish in Gilpin Township, VFW Post No. 92 in New Kensington, the Leechburg Elks, and the Gilpin Township Rifle Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Dominic loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline M. (Ferrari) DeBernardi, who passed away Oct. 7, 2017; siblings, Mary Wilkins, Phyllis Carroll, Anthony and Henry DeBernardi; and a son-in-law, Dominick J. Spagnola. Dominic is survived by his daughter, Sandra M. Spagnola, of Gilpin Township; sons, William (Gail) DeBernardi, of Pittsburgh, and Mark (Zoe) DeBernardi, of Chicago; grandchildren, Consylvia Spagnola, Steven (Joy) Spagnola, Nicole (Brian) DeBernardi-Foltz, Tillio DeBernardi and Lilli DeBernardi; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Nico, Giavonna, and Dimitri Spagnola; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until parting prayers of transfer at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Christ The King Parish, Gilpin Township, with Father James Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township, with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.