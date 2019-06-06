Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Pizoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Pizoli Jr.


1930 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dominick Pizoli Jr. Obituary
Dominick Pizoli Jr., 89, of Cheswick, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Stratford, N.J. He was born April 6, 1930, in New Kensington, to the late Dominick and Elisa Salvati Pizoli Sr., and was a resident of Cheswick his whole life. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church, in Springdale, where he was an usher. Dom retired from Westinghouse working in the Machine Shop as a tool grinder. He served on the Cheswick council as president for many years; a life member of the Cheswick Volunteer Fire Company and was a member of the Lower Valley Ambulance Crew. Dom was also a veteran with the Air Corps based in Iceland. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Marie Gelmini Pizoli, of 68 years; his two sons, Dominick (Karen) Pizoli III, of Stafford, Va., and Henry John "Hank" (Denise Lynn) Pizoli, of Medford, N.J.; his five grandchildren, Lia, Ella, Henry John "Giovanni", Joseph Reese "Zeppy" and Gianna Marie Pizoli; and his three sisters, Lucy Krugle, Rosie Zebrine and Linda (Herbie) Johnson, of Harwick. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Josephine Arch and Medina Pater.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh Street. Saturday visitation and Mass will be announced in Friday's paper.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lemphoma Society, 333E. Carson St. No. 441E, Pittsburgh PA 15219. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now