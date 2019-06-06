Dominick Pizoli Jr., 89, of Cheswick, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Stratford, N.J. He was born April 6, 1930, in New Kensington, to the late Dominick and Elisa Salvati Pizoli Sr., and was a resident of Cheswick his whole life. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church, in Springdale, where he was an usher. Dom retired from Westinghouse working in the Machine Shop as a tool grinder. He served on the Cheswick council as president for many years; a life member of the Cheswick Volunteer Fire Company and was a member of the Lower Valley Ambulance Crew. Dom was also a veteran with the Air Corps based in Iceland. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Marie Gelmini Pizoli, of 68 years; his two sons, Dominick (Karen) Pizoli III, of Stafford, Va., and Henry John "Hank" (Denise Lynn) Pizoli, of Medford, N.J.; his five grandchildren, Lia, Ella, Henry John "Giovanni", Joseph Reese "Zeppy" and Gianna Marie Pizoli; and his three sisters, Lucy Krugle, Rosie Zebrine and Linda (Herbie) Johnson, of Harwick. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Josephine Arch and Medina Pater.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh Street. Saturday visitation and Mass will be announced in Friday's paper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lemphoma Society, 333E. Carson St. No. 441E, Pittsburgh PA 15219.