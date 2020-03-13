|
Donald A. Bailey, 74, of Harrisburg, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born July 21, 1945, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Glenn Barnes Bailey and Anna Mable Cox Bailey. Don was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, class of 1963, where he was County wrestling champion; held numerous discus records in track and field; was All County, All WPIAL, first team All-State in football, 1963 Big 33 game; and was elected to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Westmoreland Chapter. He earned his Bachelors of Arts in political science from the University of Michigan, where he lettered three times, was 1965 Rose Bowl Champion, the 1966 Meyer Morton Award recipient, 1966 First Team All-Big Ten and also played in the North/South All Star game. Don received his Juris Doctorate in 1976 from Duquesne University School of Law, where he was known as the "phantom." He enlisted in the Army in 1967. Don graduated Infantry Officer Candidate School (OCS), where he was chosen leadership graduate by peers and instructors. He graduated Airborne Jump School, joining the 82nd Airborne Division, then after brief training, joined the 101st Airborne Division. Don volunteered for service in Vietnam and served 15 months active combat for which he received three Bronze Stars, two with "V" for valor and one for meritorious achievement. He also was awarded two Army Commendation medals, one with "V" for valor. Don also received the Air Medal for successfully completing more than 30 combat assaults and received the Silver Star for "bravery beyond the call of duty." He continued to serve his country through his political and legal careers. From 1979 to 1983, Don served in the United States House of Representatives, where he was a member of the Ways and Means Committee, the Armed Services Committee, the Education and Labor Committee and the Ethics Committee. Don was the most decorated military veteran in the U.S. House of Representatives during the 97th Congress. He served as auditor general of Pennsylvania from 1985 to 1989. Don was a prominent civil rights attorney. But of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his children who he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Adrienne Palarino Bailey; his children, Zachary, Ryan, Anna, Valerie, Ireland and Shannon; his brother, Glenn; beloved niece, Elizabeth Ann Bailey Washburn and her husband, William Washburn; nephew, Robert Speakman; and his many other surviving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David, Charles and Bernard; sisters, Laura, Valerie and Jane; and beloved pet beagle, Bailey. Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Military honors will be held at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. To offer a message of sympathy, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.