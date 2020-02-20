|
Donald A. Fusia III, 72, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, in Cabot. He was born Oct. 10, 1947, to his late parents, Dr. Donald A. Fusia Jr. and Elizabeth P. Fusia. Donald lived the majority of his life in New Kensington. In the past, he was an inspector for PennDot. He had a passion for "oldies" music and science fiction movies. Survivors include a brother, Robert L. Fusia, of New Kensington; a sister, Kathryn McParlane; and a niece, Lindsay, of Pittsburgh. Per Donald's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Rest in Peace, Donald. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.