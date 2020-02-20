Home

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700

Donald A. Fusia III


1947 - 2020
Donald A. Fusia III Obituary
Donald A. Fusia III, 72, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, in Cabot. He was born Oct. 10, 1947, to his late parents, Dr. Donald A. Fusia Jr. and Elizabeth P. Fusia. Donald lived the majority of his life in New Kensington. In the past, he was an inspector for PennDot. He had a passion for "oldies" music and science fiction movies. Survivors include a brother, Robert L. Fusia, of New Kensington; a sister, Kathryn McParlane; and a niece, Lindsay, of Pittsburgh. Per Donald's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Rest in Peace, Donald. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
