Donald A. "Don" Kaufman, 81, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in AHN-Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Sept. 20, 1937, in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Arthur H. and Velma Pearl (Walker) Kaufman. Don was a 1955 graduate of Washington Township High School, and proudly served our country with the Marines from 1956 to 1958. He worked as a machinist at Beckwith Machinery in Murrysville for 35 years, retiring in 2000, and opened Kaufman's Sharpening Service in Washington Township, a business he operated for the last 20 years. Don was a member of Slickville Presbyterian Church, the Kiskimentas F and A.M. Lodge No. 617, the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and the Vandergrift Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Don was a volunteer for many years at the Casino Theatre and the Vandergrift Historical Society. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Kaufman, who passed away in 1978; and a sister, Jacquelyn Wilding, who passed away Oct. 3, 2017. Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Y. "Peggy" (Bonner) Kaufman, of Washington Township; daughter, Nancy A. (Glen) Klingensmith, of Parks Township; grandchildren, Kimberly L. Klingensmith and Stacey L. Klingensmith, both of Penn Hills, and Clint M. (Courtney Berry) Klingensmith, of Parks Township; brother, Richard K. "Kit" Kaufman, of Troutman, N.C.; brother-in-law, Joseph Wilding, of Denver, N.C.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Thomas Holmes officiating. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to the Vandergrift Historical Society, 184 Sherman Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019