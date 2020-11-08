Donald A. Taylor, 85, of Lake Pleasant, Greene Township, Pa., died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Lowville, Venango Township, to the late Donald A. and Ellen B. (Yost) Taylor Sr. Don grew up in Lowville, graduating from Wattsburg High School in 1953. Don then served his country during the Korean War in the Army, achieving the rank of Specialist 3rd Class. He was a longtime member of the Wattsburg Fair Committee and St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, Greene Township. Don was a meter reader in the Corry/Union City area for more than 19 years for Penelec. He and his wife also ran the family dairy farm for more than 35 years. Don could be seen doing custom farm work for many of his fellow farmers. Don enjoyed farming, hunting and his family. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Joann M. (Bliley) Taylor; his children, Douglas P. (Cheryl) Taylor, of Union City, Gail (William) Yanicko, of Russellton, Daniel (Cindy) Taylor, of Santa Maria, Calif., and Molly (Lane) Jones, of Milanville; grandchildren, Zane and Aaron Taylor, William, Kimberly and Teresa Yanicko, Dustin, Malac (Hannah), Clay and Cameron Taylor, Jacob, Joshua and Amelia Piepho, Caleb, Nehemiah, Josiah (Charity) and Charity Jones; his great-granddaughter, Adalynn Taylor Yanicko; and his sisters, Beverly Hinkler, of Elgin, S.C., and Linda (Melvin) Fought, of Merrillville, Ind. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Yvonne M. Piepho, Oct. 24, 2008. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the WARREN-GLENN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 62 S. Main St., Union City, PA 16438, where a blessing service will be conducted, with the Rev. Marc Stockton officiating. We will be following CDC guidelines and do ask that you wear a mask, social distance and make your visit brief. Burial will follow in Phillipsville Union Cemetery, Venango Township. Arrangements were entrusted to his son-in-law, William A. Yanicko, owner of the Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.warrenglennfh.com
