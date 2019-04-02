Mr. Donald Chester Grywinski, of Telford, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Don was born Aug. 29, 1950, in Natrona Heights, son of the late Helene (Socha) Grywinski and Chester Grywinski. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen (Morris) Grywinski; son, Corey James and wife Shannon (Greco) Grywinski, of Vandergrift; daughter, Stacey Lynne and husband Richard Bedingfield, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Gavin and Aiden Grywinski and Zachary and Megan Bedingfield. Also surviving are his sister, Mrs. Dennis (Cindy) Kost, of Lower Burrell; brother-in-law Kevin and wife Wendy (Kelly) Morris, of Kernersville, N.C.; and two nieces. Don was a graduate of Burrell High School, Lower Burrell, and Penn State University. He was a substitute teacher for several years, followed by 23 years of service at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. as a production scheduler. Don was an avid reader and had a great knowledge of the history of World War II, Theodore Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. He also loved older model cars and would strike up a conversation with anyone interested in listening. He dearly loved his grandchildren and spent many hours playing on the floor right along with them. Upon moving to Tennessee, he remained an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. He was a member of Crosspoint Church. He loved his church and church family as well as his dearest friends, Dr. Timothy and Susan Slomer, and his beloved dog, Sammy.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at DILLOW-TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Jonesborough, Tenn. (423-753-3821), with Pastor Greg Doebler officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019