|
|
Donald C. Williams, 96, of Washington Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, in Butler. Born April 14, 1923, in Clymer, he was the son of the late Andrew and Helen (Witherite) Williams. Donald proudly served our country with the Army during World War II, serving in France, where he was the recipient of the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Medal of Honor. He worked as a final assembler for Westinghouse in Cheswick for 31 years. Donald was a member of the Apollo United Presbyterian Church, the NRA and the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge Post 548, in Verona. He enjoyed tinkering, target shooting, photography and spending time on his CB and Ham Radio. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, June E. Williams, who passed away Oct. 15, 2016; and his sister, Lois Ann Frech. He is survived by his daughter, Carol A. (Ed) Manspeaker, of Apollo; grandchildren, Tom (Christie) Manspeaker, of Coraopolis, Sarah Manspeaker, of Pittsburgh and Catherine (Brian) Bandura, of Pittsburgh; and his great-grandchildren, Caleb and Juliana Manspeaker and Claire and Luke Bandura. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the funeral home with Pastor Lea Austin officiating. Immediately following the service, military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Private interment will be in Verona Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions made in Donald's memory to the Apollo United Presbyterian Church, 401 First St., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.