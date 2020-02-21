Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244

Donald C. Williams


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Williams Obituary
Donald C. Williams, 96, of Washington Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, in Butler. Born April 14, 1923, in Clymer, he was the son of the late Andrew and Helen (Witherite) Williams. Donald proudly served our country with the Army during World War II, serving in France, where he was the recipient of the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Medal of Honor. He worked as a final assembler for Westinghouse in Cheswick for 31 years. Donald was a member of the Apollo United Presbyterian Church, the NRA and the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge Post 548, in Verona. He enjoyed tinkering, target shooting, photography and spending time on his CB and Ham Radio. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, June E. Williams, who passed away Oct. 15, 2016; and his sister, Lois Ann Frech. He is survived by his daughter, Carol A. (Ed) Manspeaker, of Apollo; grandchildren, Tom (Christie) Manspeaker, of Coraopolis, Sarah Manspeaker, of Pittsburgh and Catherine (Brian) Bandura, of Pittsburgh; and his great-grandchildren, Caleb and Juliana Manspeaker and Claire and Luke Bandura. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the funeral home with Pastor Lea Austin officiating. Immediately following the service, military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Private interment will be in Verona Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions made in Donald's memory to the Apollo United Presbyterian Church, 401 First St., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -