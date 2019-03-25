Donald Eugene Armbrust, 90, of Plum, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. Known to family as Gene, he was born Oct. 2, 1928, in the coal-mining town Hostetter, a son of the late Walter and Goldie (Matthews). Gene was one of six siblings; William, Richard, Kenneth, Janet and Margaret all preceded him in death. After serving with the Army during World War II, Gene married Shirley McLaughlin (deceased) in June 1949 and moved his family to Plum Borough, where he resided until his death. Gene was a devoted member of Greensburg Road Christian Missionary Alliance Church. Most of all, he was a beloved father and husband who worked tirelessly to care for his family, sometimes working multiple jobs, as needed. Gene insisted that all of his children graduate from college, and opportunity he did not have. Gene's memory will be lovingly carried on by his son Gary and wife Jane, of Vandergrift; his son Richard and wife Pamela, of Lower Burrell; his son Jeffery and wife Tammy, of Cheswick; his daughter and caregiver Nancy, of Plum Borough; granddaughters, Kristin Restori (husband Matthrew), of Plum Borough, Katie Armbrust, of Baltimore, Md., and Melissa Beckwith (husband Shawn), of Tyrone; grandson Jeremy Riter (wife Amber); great-grandchildren Jackson, Austin, Lily, Evelyn and Irelyn, of Tyrone, Taylor, of Plum Borough, and Oliver, of Cheswick; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at JOSEPH CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington. Funeral service will take place there at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, with Pastor Dave Lepley presiding. Private burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the missions fund at Christian and Missionary Church, 1537 Greensburg Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019