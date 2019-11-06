Home

Donald Eugene Crissman, 70, of Allegheny Township, formerly of Houston, Texas, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was born Jan. 19, 1949, in Oklahoma Borough. He lived in Houston, Texas, for 30 years. He was employed by Alloy Carbide Company, retiring as a foreman. He was a veteran of the Army, serving in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Samuel Crissman; sister-in-law, Donna Crissman; three nephews; and one great-nephew. He is survived by his mother, Emma Jean Baylor Crissman; brothers, Robert (Karen) Crissman and John Crissman; and sisters, Dianna (Eugene) Powers, Grace (Paul) Martino and Karen (Jerry) Voelker. Don was a loving and devoted uncle, survived by 17 nieces and nephews, 24 great-nieces and nephews and four great-great-nieces and nephews.
As per Donald's wishes, all viewing and services were private, as was his burial in Brookland Cemetery, Allegheny Township, with full military honors.
Donations may be made in loving memory of Donald to the , ./donate.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
