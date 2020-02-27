|
Donald E. "Don" Daugherty, 85, of Indiana, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, after a brief illness. Don was born in North Apollo, to the late Wallace L. and Mary Grace (Shaffer) Daugherty. He lived in the Apollo area until moving to Indiana 54 years ago. He was a 1953 graduate of Apollo High School. His athletic ability and competitiveness were well known throughout the Kiski Valley. He was an outstanding football player; an avid competitor in baseball while in the Army; and a spot-on marksman on the rifle team in college. Don worked in the steel mills for a short time prior to deciding to enlist in the Army in April 1954. He served with Army Security Agency and was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for outstanding leadership and technical ability in highly classified activity at Headquarters, 501st Communication Reconnaissance Group APO 501, Korea. He was a patriot and extremely proud to have served his country. Upon his honorable discharge in 1957 he enrolled at Slippery Rock State Teachers College, graduating in 1961 with a bachelor of science degree in biology. He then began a career in education; first in Apollo as a home and school visitor, then taught biology at Har-Brack (Highlands) for two years, then ending his career at Kiski Area School District. A total of 43 years in the education field, Don was a dedicated teacher, having received "Teacher of the Year" award a number of times during his career. Discipline and hard work were his core principles, which directed his life and teaching career. Many students benefited from his ability to discipline, knowing he cared about their success rather than failure. Upon retiring, he spent many hours in the country enjoying nature, loving all creatures great and small, and caring for the home where his wife Janet had grown up. Cars and motorcycles also encompassed much of his time, as well as his dear cats, Scooter and Snickers. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet; three brothers, Wallace L., of Parks Township, Wilson David (Betty), of Creekside, Leslie "Les" (Tina), of Kiski Township; and numerous nieces and nephews, those outside of the family who considered him "Uncle", dear friends, numerous colleagues, his niece, Sheryl, and her husband, Richard Chesonis were a special support to Don and Jan during his illness. He was preceded in death by his parents mentioned above; his in-laws, Sam and Ruth Monnie; his sister, Grace Aldene McIlwain; and his sister-in-law, Sallylou "Sally" Daugherty. Family and friends will be received from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at 11a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the RAIRIGH-BENCE FUNERAL HOME, 965 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, with the Rev. Dr. David Hanna officiating. Committal services with military honors will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, White Township. The family would also like to thank Dr. Nettleton and all the staff at Beacon Ridge for their kindness and patient care during Don's illness, and the VNA Hospice during his final hours. Memorial contributions can be made to VNA or VNA Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701, or Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, 724-295-3100. To send a condolence, please visit www.daughertyfh.com.