Donald E. Debor


1933 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald E. Debor Obituary
Donald E. Debor, of Natrona Heights, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. He was born Aug. 6, 1933, to the late Alma Debor Rea and Harold Debor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and John Wayne movies. Survivors include his wife, Emma M. Reedy Debor; daughters, Diane (Dave) Walters and Patricia (Dave) McIntyre; grandchildren, Tanya, Samantha, Desiree, Derek and Shelby; sister, Georgia Mae (Don) Schmelzer, of Slippery Rock; and brothers, Harold (Mary Ann) Debor, of Natrona Heights, and Richard (Laurie) Debor, of Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey L. Debor, and stepfather, Lloyd Rea.
A private service will be held Sunday, March 31.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
