Donald E. Pulcini, 88, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in his residence. He was born Oct. 13, 1930, in Arnold, son of the late Marino and Anna (Solomon) Pulcini. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Pulcini; and a sister, Mary McAninch. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Mr. Pulcini worked with computers all his life as an electronic engineer for IBM for many years, at Control Data as manager and also at Wang Laboratories as a customer engineer. He served in the Navy as a proud veteran, during the Korean War as a 2nd Class radar man. He was the keystone of his family, a father figure to many, and he always gave supportive advice. He was a master grass cutter. Very competitive, he enjoyed all Pittsburgh sports, enjoyed playing racquetball, was a member of Mt. St. Peter Bowling League and was secretary for Hunter and Fisherman's Golf League, New Kensington. Also, he was a member of the Upper Burrell Fire Hall and the Lion's Club. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores L. (Patterson) Pulcini, of New Kensington; four daughters, Janis Pulcini, of Upper Burrell, Theresa (Thomas) Hand, of Oklahoma Borough, Patty (David) Twidwell, of Upper Burrell, and Donna (Rex) Gregg, of Upper Burrell; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Amy) Twidwell, Laura Twidwell, Lisa Twidwell, Julie (Mike) Twidwell, Amy (Greg) Artman, David (Amanda) Twidwell, Nicholas Twidwell, Linsay Sutara and Annie (Eric) Massey; also surviving are six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mt. St. Peter Roman Cathollic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Everyone please meet at the church. Arrangements are in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial is private.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019