1/1
Donald E. Stiller
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Stiller, 84, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge, where he was a resident the past four years. He was born Oct. 24, 1935, in New Kensington, a son of the late Henry D. Stiller and Lyda (Degnan) Stiller, Bartholf and Charles W. Bartholf, who he was raised by. Donald spent most of his life in the local area, where he was a glass breaker for the former American St. Gobain Glass in Arnold. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the Air Force and was in the Army National Guard for two years. Donald graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1953 and attended CCAC for two years for medical lab technician education. He was a pilot for private aircraft, was an accomplished musician, played the banjo and was a guest performer with Sweet Adelines. Donald taught scuba diving and scuba rescue,and river rescue. Survivors include his children, Deborah D. Carnathan, of Tarentum, and Dana E. (Joanne) Stiller, of Penn Hills; grandchildren, Kathy Jo, Michelle, Rachel, Joseph, Douglas and Jessica; and one great-granddaughter. Also surviving are his sisters, Patricia A. Valuikas, of Natrona Heights, and Barbara (Ronald) Mildner, of Upper Burrell. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas E. Stiller; daughter, Beverly J. Gilbert; and a grandson, Jason Stiller.he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas E. Stiller; daughter, Beverly J. Gilbert; and a grandson, Jason Stiller.he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas E. Stiller; daughter, Beverly J. Gilbert; and a grandson, Jason Stiller. All services and burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved