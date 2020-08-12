Donald E. Stiller, 84, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge, where he was a resident the past four years. He was born Oct. 24, 1935, in New Kensington, a son of the late Henry D. Stiller and Lyda (Degnan) Stiller, Bartholf and Charles W. Bartholf, who he was raised by. Donald spent most of his life in the local area, where he was a glass breaker for the former American St. Gobain Glass in Arnold. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the Air Force and was in the Army National Guard for two years. Donald graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1953 and attended CCAC for two years for medical lab technician education. He was a pilot for private aircraft, was an accomplished musician, played the banjo and was a guest performer with Sweet Adelines. Donald taught scuba diving and scuba rescue,and river rescue. Survivors include his children, Deborah D. Carnathan, of Tarentum, and Dana E. (Joanne) Stiller, of Penn Hills; grandchildren, Kathy Jo, Michelle, Rachel, Joseph, Douglas and Jessica; and one great-granddaughter. Also surviving are his sisters, Patricia A. Valuikas, of Natrona Heights, and Barbara (Ronald) Mildner, of Upper Burrell. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas E. Stiller; daughter, Beverly J. Gilbert; and a grandson, Jason Stiller.he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas E. Stiller; daughter, Beverly J. Gilbert; and a grandson, Jason Stiller.he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas E. Stiller; daughter, Beverly J. Gilbert; and a grandson, Jason Stiller. All services and burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com
