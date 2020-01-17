Home

Donald F. Crawford Obituary
Donald F. "Don" Crawford, 91, of Parks Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Born Oct. 7, 1928, in Leechburg, he was a son of the late Clyde G. and Alice Marie (Cassidy) Crawford. Don was a graduate of Apollo High School, and worked as the head of dairy for A and P Tea Co. for 30 years. He was employed at several other businesses in the area over the years, including a time as an assembler at Cook Pacemaker. Don was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Apollo and its choir, and sang with the Allegheny Kiski Chorus. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Spring Church Sportsmen's Club. Don also loved to go to camp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia L. (Grantz) Crawford, who passed away Aug. 13, 1994; and a sister, Betty J. Clepper. Don picked up his beloved dogs once he arrived at the Rainbow Bridge, including his beloved Yorkie, Callie, his poodle, Sammy, and his lab, Rylee. Don is survived by his sons, Patrick F. (Pamela) Crawford, of Vandergrift, David M. (Soonoak) Crawford, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Curtis W. (Connie) Crawford, of Clinton, Mont.; grandchildren, Kelly Crawford, of Maine, Patrick "Buddy" Crawford, of Vandergrift, Patty Crawford, of Fairfax, Va., and Ben Crawford, of Las Vegas, Nev.; great granddaughter, Sevi Cortes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until parting prayers of transfer at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. James Roman Catholic Church. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Don's memory to a in his honor. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
