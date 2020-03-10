Home

Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Donald Kowalecki
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME
3201 Dobson Street
Polish Hill, IL
Donald F. Kowalecki, 80, of Polish Hill, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 57 years of Loretta J. (Nadolny) Kowalecki; loving father of Christine (David) Kowalecki, Jean Kowalecki, Julie (Michael C.) White, Donald J. (Jennifer) Kowalecki, Ann (Colin) Kowalecki and Amy Kowalecki; devoted Pap Pap of Michael, Sarah, Lucy and Sally; brother of Virginia Michaelowski, Dorothy Miksan, Thomas Zielinski and the late Albert Kowalecki, Theresa Mydolowski and Francis Zielinski; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Donald proudly served in the Army and was a tank driver. He was a retired City of Pittsburgh firefighter with more than 36 years of service. He also was an avid gardener and enjoyed riding his bike with his cigar. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Donald's name to a . Family and friends are welcomed from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson St., Polish Hill. A private funeral service will be held for the family following the visitation.
