Donald G. Downard Jr., 80, of Apollo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Springdale, son of the late Donald Sr. and Dorothy Waugaman Downard. Donald loved country music and enjoyed collecting trains. He is survived by his daughter, Annette (Robert) Swartz, of Tarentum; and three grandchildren, Tiffany Downward, Austin Swartz and Madison Swartz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Karen Klems Downard; and brother, Kenneth Downard. All services are private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, is handling arrangements. rossgwalker.com
