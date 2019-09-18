|
Donald James Nichols, 63, of Gilpin Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Memory Meadows, in Gilpin Township. A son of the late John Henry Nichols and Anna Gertrude (Kepple) Nichols, he was born Oct. 25, 1955, in Natrona Heights. Donald was a 1974 graduate of Kiski Area High School. He had been employed in the weld shop at Alcoa in Upper Burrell for 20 years prior to retirement in 2013. Donald was a member of Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Gilpin Township, the Brick Layers Union Local 9 and Building Trade Union. He enjoyed woodworking and being outdoors, but his passion was being a brick layer. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Janet (Shaffer) Nichols, of Gilpin Township; a son, Dillon Nichols (Sara), of Etna; a daughter, Jody Nichols (Joseph Levandoski); and a sister, Donna Garber, of Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Nichols; and three sisters, Eileen Eshelman, Carol Hebrank and Diana Tomlin.
There will be no visitation or funeral services. Interment will be privately held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Donations in memory of Donald may be made to the University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Condolences to the Nichols family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019