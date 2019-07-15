Donald Kastelic Sr., 84, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in The Willows at Presbyterian Senior Care. He was born in New Kensington on Oct. 18, 1934, was a son of the late John and Mildred Stanovich Kastelic and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Kastelic was an Army veteran and a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. He was also an assistant Scout master and a member of the American Legion 868 in Lower Burrell. He worked for Plum Machine and Welding and enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Louise Veitch Kastelic; children, Donald (Dawn) Kastelic Jr., of Allegheny Township, Thomas Kevin (Wendy) Kastelic, of Penn Hills, and Nancy (David Rost) Landman, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Sarah Kastelic, Anastasia Landman, Samuel Kastelic, Jackson Landman, Charlotte Rose Landman, Andrew Landman, Morgan Kastelic and Hannah Kastelic; great-granddaughter, Isabella Kastelic; and two brothers, John Kastelic, of Plum Borough, and Raymond Kastelic, of Lower Burrell. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard Paul Kastelic.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial with military honors by the Army will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

The family suggests donations made in his name to the . www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 15, 2019