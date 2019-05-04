Rev. Donald Leland Frye, 76, of Marysville, Ohio, formerly of Springdale, went to heaven on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. A retired pastor, he served more than 55 years with Open Bible Churches. A graduate of Olney High School in Toledo, Ohio, he received his theology credentials from Dayton Bible College. His ministry included churches in Ohio, Lawrenceburg, Ky., and Springdale. He also served on various mission trips, including El Salvador, Mexico and Kosovo. He was a former regional youth director and former Allegheny district director for Open Bible East. Most recently, he was an online instructor for the Institute of Theology by Extension (INSTE). Don's greatest passions were the Bible, prayer, his family and gardening. He will be most remembered as "the hugging preacher." He was born July 28, 1942, in Toledo to the late Oscar and Mildred Nelson Frye. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lois Baker. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lee Ann Chrisman Frye, whom he married Aug. 3, 1963 in Dayton; four daughters, Renae (David) Goysich, of Natrona Heights, Deborah (John) Roach, of Lawrenceburg, Ky., Heidi (Tom) Kovack, of Dublin, Ohio, and Heather (Rev. Peter) Freeman of Clarkston, Mich.; his grandchildren, Christina Jackson, Trae (Racheal) Aldridge, Zachary (Alisha) Schweitzer, Hannah Schweitzer, Isabella Vargus, Tommy Kovack, Aleyah Kovack, Max Kovack, Devanne (Mike) DLoss, Destanee Freeman (Ben Dickman), Darby Freeman and Drew Freeman; his great-grandchildren, Isaac, Adalyn, Jonas, Liam, Levi, Tessa, Maci and Millie Mae; two sisters, Peggy (Pat) Riley, of Toledo, Ohio, and Shirley (Chuck) Garber, of Bowling Green, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Open Bible Christian Church, 4715 Burkhardt Ave., Dayton, Ohio, where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. His son-in-law, the Rev. Peter Freeman, will officiate. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Oakdale Cemetery in Marysville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Global Missions of Open Bible Churches. For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. Phillippians 1:21.