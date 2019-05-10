Home

Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Donald L. Perine


Donald L. Perine Obituary
Donald Lee "Wiener" Perine, 65, of Sarver, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home, after a brief illness. Born June 19, 1953, in Harrison Township, he was the son of Thomas J. and Norma Jean Shick. Don enjoyed machine repair and bluegrass music. Surviving are his daughter, Leslie Perine, of Odessa, Fla.; his siblings, Alan Perine, of Cabot, Mary Ann Lewis, of Florence, S.C., and Denise (Randy) Graham, of Canonsburg; and his grandchildren, Lorenzo and Zoe. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Charles Perine and Tom Perine.
There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements were entrusted to the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg.
www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 10, 2019
