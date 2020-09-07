1/1
Donald L. Zack
1935 - 2020
Donald L. Zack, 85, of Ellicott City, Md., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home. Don was a longtime resident of the Freeport area. Don was born in Vandergrift on June 16, 1935, and was a son of the late Winona (Drummond) and Olen Zack. He was the widower of Marilyn J. (Jack) Zack, who passed in 2015 after 59 years of marriage. Don was a 1953 graduate of Vandergrift High School. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was an active member of the VFW, American Legion and the American Legion Riders. After his service to his country, Don returned to Freeport and took a position as a precision surface grinder with Oberg Manufacturing. Don and his wife moved to Maryland in 1985, and he retired from Honeywell Corp. in 2000. Don enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting and fishing, following his grandchildren's activities and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of his greatest joys was bagpiping at many venues, including the White House. Don was the founder and the first coach of Freeport Area High School Hockey. He also was a hockey referee for more than 15 years. Don was a former Sunday school superintendent at Roger's Chapel United Methodist Church, McVille, Pa. Don was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Freeport. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every moment. He is survived by his son, Donald (Sharyn) Zack, of Buffalo Township; and two daughters, Lisa (David) Passeri, of Naples, Fla., and Tatia (Joshua) Marks, of Mt. Airy, Md. Don is also survived by his grandchildren, Davina and David Fusco, Beau and Kyrene Zack, Rebecca and Joseph Comstock and Brendon Zack; and a great-grandchild, Beau Tanner Zack. He also is survived by seven step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Don was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Magness; sisters-in-law, Wanda Stewart and Shirley Jack; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Jack. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Visitors will be limited to 25 at a time, social distancing will be maintained, and all in attendance will be required to wear face masks in accordance with the Pennsylvania state mandate. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning in the funeral home with the Rev. Darlene Ryniec officiating. The burial will be held in McVille Union Cemetery in South Buffalo Township. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be sent to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
SEP
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
