Donald M. Morgan, 87, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Born Sept. 29, 1931, to John and Ann (Hustak) Morgan in Arnold, Donald graduated in 1949 from Arnold High School, where he played football and baseball. He attended Youngstown State College on a football scholarship. He enlisted in the Army in 1952 and was attached to the 101st Airborne Division at Camp Breckenridge, Ky. Donald was sent to Fort Devens, Mass., to attend the U.S Army Security Agency School (ASA). From there, he went to Officers Candidate School in Fort Belvoir, Va., where he earned his commission. He served in Korea as an executive officer near the 38th Parallel following the end of the Korean Conflict. After completing his military service, he worked in the area as an insurance agent for Allstate and Erie Insurance Co. At Allstate Insurance, he was honored for being one of the top sales representatives from the ranks of more than 4,800 Allstate agents in the country. Donald Morgan was a lifetime member of the Tarentum Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post No. 92 and the Order of the Elks. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a lifetime Pittsburgh Steelers fan! He also loved watching college football, particularly the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, where his three grandnephews currently play. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne (Killian), and is survived by his son, Charles M. Morgan, of New Kensington. Donald is also survived by three grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

A memorial funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Holy Family Church in Creighton. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies near Bridgeville. A military service will begin at 2 p.m. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary