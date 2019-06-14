Donald M. Myers, 86, of Creighton, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Concordia of Monroeville. He was born July 27, 1932, in Cheswick, to the late Melwood H. and Mildred (Orf) Myers. Donald lived most of his life in Creighton, where he was a Janitor for 30 years at PPG Industries in Creighton. He was a veteran of the Army and a member of Janes United Methodist Church, Creighton, Tarentum VFW and the Creighton Slovak Club. Donald graduated from East Deer High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing and all sports. Survivors include his sons, Mellwood D. (Joyce) Myers, of Springdale, and Russell (Diane) Myers, of Kiski Township. Also surviving are five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a sister, Shirley Bajack, of Frazer Township. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth L. (Young) Myers, in 2012.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Friday, June 14, 2019, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Robert B. Walker, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

