Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Spillers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald P. Spillers


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald P. Spillers Obituary
Donald P. Spillers, 88, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was born March 17, 1931, in New Kensington, son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Raught) Spillers. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jean C. Spillers; four brothers, James, Richard, Norman and Buddy Spillers; and a sister, Jean Branthoover. Prior to retirement, Don worked as a lineman for T.W. Philips Gas Company for many years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and enjoyed being outdoors. He is survived by his two children, Jill (Bill Montan) Spillers, of Irwin, and Stephen (Jennifer) Spillers, of Lancaster, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Alyssa Mountan, Olivia Spillers, Caleb Spillers, Ben Spillers and Emma Spillers. He is also survived by two sisters, Fanny Lou Ash and Carol McLaughlin; two brothers, Jared Spillers and Jack Spillers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with Pastor Richard Phipps officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or in Donald's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now