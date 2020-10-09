1/1
Donald R. Kocur
1937 - 2020
Donald Richard Kocur left this earth peacefully, in the very early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, perhaps to go fishing. His humor, wit and good nature will not soon be forgotten by his family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Juliane; nieces, Kate and Mollie; his nephew, Matt; grandniece and nephews, Nora and Noah; and his extended family, including uncle, Leonard Kocur and cousin, George Ranallo. Affectionately known as "Don," he was born and raised in East Vandergrift, and remained woven into the fabric of the community into his latest years, even serving as longtime secretary down at the Slovak Club. Don was a member of Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church. Born Feb. 12, 1937, in the family home, to Stella and Joe Kocur, he was always a shining citizen of his beloved town. He spent his late teenage years scooping ice cream at Isaly's Dairy Store in Vandergrift and later put himself through college at Penn State University by working a summer job at United Engineering and Foundry. He earned a business degree, becoming the first in his family to do so, and setting an example for his sisters, Marjorie and Juliane. Don spent his professional life offering accounting services, and in his downtime, he rooted for his beloved Steelers and played in a competitive pool league. He also never missed an opportunity to go fishing. He was once called "the finest jig-fisherman on Elk Creek," a tributary to Lake Erie that he frequented, in pursuit of steelhead trout. As his family, it is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye, but are comforted knowing he has moved on. In quiet moments, on the banks of a river, we will listen for the trill of his songbird whistle and fondly remember a good man. So long, Don. You will be missed. It is with great sadness that, due to covid-19 restrictions, we will not be gathering in person until we can do so safely, but look forward to a celebration of Don's life in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Slovak Club of East Vandergrift, in honor of Don Kocur Memorial Fund. 304 McKinley Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.
