Donald R. Kutchko, 85, of Cheswick, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was born Dec. 8, 1934, to his parents, the late Joseph Sr. and Anna Karotis Kutchko, and had been a longtime member of the community. Donald graduated from Springdale High School and attended art school in Philadelphia as well as the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Don served his country in the Navy and served in Korea for four years (1952-1956). He also served in the Air Force from 1959-1960. He enjoyed making and flying remote control model planes and liked to paint and enjoyed fishing as well. Mr. Kutchko was a life member of the Springdale and belonged to St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale. Donald leaves behind his brother, Joseph (Pat) Kutchko Jr., of Allison Park; and many nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Kutchko Sr.; as well as his mother, Anna Karotis Ziencik; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Karotis, in 1951, Mr. Steve and Theresa Kutchko; aunt, Rose Karotis, in 1951; and brother, Wayne Ziencik, in 1959.
At Donald's request, services and interment were private for immediate family.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019