Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
Dr. Donald R. Morrell


1930 - 2020
Dr. Donald R. Morrell Obituary
Dr. Donald R. Morrell, 89, of Natrona Heights, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 5:03 a.m., at St. Margaret's Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a 10 year-illness. He was born April 2, 1930, in New Kensington, son of the late Nicholas Morrell and Margaret Donatell, and lived in this vicinity all of his life. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a DDS and served in the Army Dental Corp. He was a dentist since 1958 in Natrona Heights. He was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Brackenridge, American Dental Association, Odontological Society and Y's Men. He enjoyed photography, home movie making and playing piano. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Audree (Perez) Morrell, of Harrison Township; three daughters, Pamela Morrell Stamm (Dr. Douglas), of Wexford, Dawn Morrell, of Irwin and Sandra Morrell Ray (Dr. Herbert Jr.), of Allegheny Township; son, Christopher Morrell, of Orlando, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Ashley Ray Sharek, Michael D. Bobosky, Matthew R, Bobosky and Herbert L. Ray III. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Margaret Donatell Morrell. The funeral service is under the direction of the KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, in St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Morgan St., Brackenridge, with his pastor, the Rev. Frank Yesko. Condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com.
