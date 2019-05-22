Home

Donald R. Perry, 64, of Gulfport, Miss., formerly of Lower Burrell, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born Nov. 8, 1954, in New Kensington, to the late Donald and Louise Perry. He was a 1972 Valley High School graduate and worked at ATI for 33 years. He was an avid sports fan, particularly of the Steelers and Alabama football. He was also preceded in death by son, Donald Perry Jr.; and sister, Susan (Perry) Plouchard. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Phyllis Mouchett-Perry, of Gulfport, Miss.; son, David Perry, of New Kensington; daughter, Michelle Perry, of Tarentum; son, Jeremy Marshall, of Gulfport, Miss.; daughter, Kristyn Perry, of Plum; three grandchildren, Jocelyn and Sean Perry, of Plum, and Conner Perry, of New Kensington; sister, Debbie (Mark) Rayburn, of New Kensington; and many others.
Funeral was private, held in Aberdeen, Miss. A memorial service may be held locally, to be posted on Facebook.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2019
