Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
For more information about
Donald Ruhl
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
View Map

Donald R. Ruhl Sr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Ruhl Sr. Obituary
Donald Raymond Ruhl Sr., 86, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home in Gloucester, Va. He was born in McKeesport and was a son of the late Stephen and Edith Ruhl. He was employed by Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania for 44 years, having retired in 1996. After moving to Gloucester, he was a bus driver for Gloucester County Public School System for 15 years. He owned for Grampas Toy Box for more than 35 years. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl and Richard Ruhl, and is survived by his wife, Marlaine M. Ruhl; his children, Donald Ruhl Jr. (Charity), Deborah Gribbon (Dennis), Denise Ratica (Daniel), David Ruhl and Dawn Brown; brother, John Ruhl; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, of Gloucester, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -