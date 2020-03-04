|
Donald Raymond Ruhl Sr., 86, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home in Gloucester, Va. He was born in McKeesport and was a son of the late Stephen and Edith Ruhl. He was employed by Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania for 44 years, having retired in 1996. After moving to Gloucester, he was a bus driver for Gloucester County Public School System for 15 years. He owned for Grampas Toy Box for more than 35 years. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl and Richard Ruhl, and is survived by his wife, Marlaine M. Ruhl; his children, Donald Ruhl Jr. (Charity), Deborah Gribbon (Dennis), Denise Ratica (Daniel), David Ruhl and Dawn Brown; brother, John Ruhl; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, of Gloucester, Va., is in charge of arrangements.