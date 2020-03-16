|
Donald "Rick" Robel II, 74, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Roberta A. (Mager) Robel; loving father of Michael Robel and Rebecca Gardner; caring stepfather of Stephen (Jeanine) Sagi, Bryan (Kristy) Sagi and Tim (Susan) Sagi; and beloved grandfather of eight. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jean (Glaces) Robel. He was a proud Mason, Shriner and was a member of the Syria Shriners Directors Staff of Cheswick. Donald was a proud veteran of the Army, having served in the Vietnam War. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Memorial contributions may be made to Syria Shriners Directors Staff by mail to 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick, PA 15024, or by calling 724-274-7000.