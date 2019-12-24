|
Donald S. Battist Jr., 92, of Allegheny Township, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Concordia at Rebecca Residence, Allison Park. He was born July 23, 1927, in Pittsburgh, to the late Donald S. Sr. and Eleanor Villella Battist and has been a resident of Allegheny Township since moving from Monroeville in 1976. Mr. Battist received a bachelor's degree as well as a master's degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh and taught school and coached in Pittsburgh, Canonsburg and Leechburg School Districts. He ran basketball camps and worked in Pittsburgh city playgrounds. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, the Allegheny Township Lions Club and the New Kensington Musical Society. Donald loved music, sports, plays and old movies. He played a trumpet and had his own five-piece combo. He played locally and in Florida, where he resided in the winter. He played in community bands in the area, Ohio Valley and National Association of Letter Carriers. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Clara L. Scandola Battist; nephews, Paul, Michael (Sherry), Mark (Jennifer) and David Recklein and Pavel Lesho; and great-nieces and nephews, Seth, Robert, Samantha, Tyler and Zachary Recklein and KateLynn and John Schwalm; and great-great-nephew, Michael Recklein. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, MaryAnn Recklein; niece, Tina Recklein; and great-niece, Allesandra Lesho.
Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
Donations may be made in his name to Allegheny Township Lions Club or Good Samaritan Hospice.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019