Donald W. Vossburg, 70, of Noblesville, Ind., passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Wellbrooke Assisted Living, in Westfield, Ind. Don was born June 1, 1948, to Joseph and Dorothy Vossburg, in New Kensington. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Vossburg, and his older sister, Sandra Lee Theodore. Don and his partner for more than 35 years, Doug Hamilton, lived in Indianapolis, Ind. for 12 years, before relocating to Buffalo Grove, Ill., for 21 years, and returned to the Indianapolis area when they moved to Noblesville in 2016 to be back home again in Indiana and enjoy "the retired life" on Morse Lake. Don earned an associate degree from the Community College of Allegheny County's Boyce Campus in 1972; a bachelor's degree in accounting from Penn State University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, in 1973; and an MBA in business management from Central Michigan University in 1976. He was retired and worked as an executive for several professional and small-business lobbying organizations throughout his career. Don served in the Air Force and was honorably discharged in May, 1972. Don was an avid supporter of the arts including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the American Pianists Association and the American Theatre Organ Society. Don is survived by his mother, Dorothy Vossburg, and his sisters, Bette Jo Beebe, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Janet Vossburg, of Bradenton, Fla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for a living memorial made in Don's honor to the Villas on Morse Lake Memorial Garden Fund. Contributions should be mailed to Meridian Management Corporation, PO Box 44127, Indianapolis, IN 46244.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at FLANNER BUCHANAN-OAKLAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS (CONNER SUITE), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held there at 3 p.m. Tuesday with visitation one hour prior.

