Donetta A. (Makowski) Klanica, 92, of West Leechburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. A daughter of the late Stanley Makowski and Alexandra (Polkowski) Makowski, she was born Jan. 26, 1927, in Arnold. Donetta was a born again believer and member of the Frontier Harvest Ministry. She was a homemaker who enjoyed shopping, swimming, dancing, going on vacation and spending time with her family. Survivors include her son, Mark Klanica, of West Leechburg; two daughters, Kathy Murphy, of Dayton, Ohio, and Karen Fouse (Frank), of Gilpin Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Klanica, in February, 1982; three brothers, Ted, Steve and Walter Makowski; and a sister, Pauline Korzon.
All arrangements are private and entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Condolences to the Klanica family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020