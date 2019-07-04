Donna Grace (Kendra) Linkenheimer, 80, of West Deer Township, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Quality Life Services, Sarver. She was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late John H. Jr. and Grace H. (Bowers) Kendra. Donna grew up in Bellevue and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1955. At age 17, she began her working career at ALCOA, which she loved. She married the love of her life, Richard R. Linkenheimer, of North Side, who preceded her in death. They left the city to move to their dream home he built in West Deer Township, where she had lived the past 55 years. These were the happiest days of her life, being a wife and mum. She was an animal and kids whisperer as all were welcome and came in droves. She cherished her dear friends of Fawn Haven, monthly dinners and cards, road trips with her friends to Reading, casino trips, bingo, word search games and conversation. She loved hearing her daughter sing and critique her songs, share stories, and wanted all her dreams to come true. Her Irish smile was infectious; her kindness, laughter, love and generosity were abundant. She will be deeply missed and loved forever. She went straight to heaven. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Heather L. Linkenheimer, with whom she lived; her son, Richard D. (Kim) Linkenheimer, of West Deer; her two grandchildren, Cullen and Paige Linkenheimer, of West Deer; her wonderful sister-in-law, Carol (Charles) Kantenwein, of Ross; and her grand fur baby, Jesse.

At Donna's wishes, she was cremated privately. She will be entombed with her husband in Christ the Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum, Ross Township. Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer.

Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to Paws Across Pittsburgh, Springdale, or at www.paypal.me/pawsacrosspittsburgh. Visit www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 4, 2019