Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Donna J. Natskakula


1947 - 05
Donna J. Natskakula Obituary
Donna J. (Ray) Natskakula, 72, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 9, 1947, in Natrona Heights, to the late John A. and Dorothy C. Quinn Ray. Donna retired after 13 years of service from the cafeteria at Highlands High School. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, in Natrona Heights, and was a volunteer at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Donna was an avid bowler, enjoyed listening to DJ Bob and hanging out with friends at Boots. She is survived by her three sons, Walter (Fawn) Natskakula, Michael (Phyllis) Natskakula and Brian Natskakula; grandchildren, Austin Natskakula, Michael Natskakula, Blaze Bastin, Brianna Natskakula and Maria Natskakula; great-grand-granddaughter, Kendall; and by her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Natskakula, April 5, 2001.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a blessing service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
